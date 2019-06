At 12:20 pm on Thursday, June 13, local authorities were issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery County.

The vehicle is a maroon 2008 Chevrolet LST with the tag number “MTC 820.”

The vehicle was taken on May 17, 2019.

If you see this vehicle, you are urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (662-283-4612) or your local 911 dispatch.

