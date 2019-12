At 3:45 pm Kosciusko Police released a B.O.L.O. (Be on the Look Out) for a black 2006 Ford F350 with a tag number of “1AJ 1273”.

The vehicle was described as having a 3″ lift kit, after market rims, tinted windows and a bed cover.

The vehicle was taken after 7:00 pm on December the 14th.

The occupants and direction of travel are unknown at this time.

If you spot this vehicle you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or your local 911 Dispatch.