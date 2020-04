Overnight 911 Dispatch notified City and County law enforcement to be on the look out for a stolen vehicle. According to the dispatch the vehicle was described as a beige 2002 Ford with a dent on the passenger fender. Last seen the truck had two bikes in the back, purple and blue. The tag number is “1AE 7800”. If you see this vehicle contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or your local 911 Dispatch.