At 12:24 pm Attala Deputies issued a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) for a stolen vehicle The vehicle is described as a white 2014 Chevrolet The tag is listed as “ATL 989”. There was no description of occupants or direction of travel given. If you spot this vehicle or have any information you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556 or your local 911 dispatch.