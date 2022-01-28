BOLO Issued for Suspect in a Stabbing

On 01/27/2022 the Attala County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to stabbing in the Zama community. Deputies arrived to find 30-year-old Kevin Parks with stab wounds to the chest area. Parks was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson in critical condition.

Investigators learned that the suspect in the assault was Joseph Shepard aka JoJo and was taken from the scene by his girlfriend Charlie Thrasher. A warrant was issued for both Shepard and Thrasher. On January 28, 2022, Charlie Thrasher turned herself in to the Attala County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with Accessory After the Fact.