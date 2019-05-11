BOLO Issued for Suspects in Armed Robbery (Audio)

At 3:56 pm Choctaw county issued a B.O.L.O. for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a small convenience or grocery store . According to dispatch the only information available at the time is to be on the look out for a mid-sized black SUV with tinted windrows driven by a black female. The last direction of travel given was traveling in the direction of Attala County. There was no tag number given. If you see a vehicle matching this description please contact the Choctaw Sheriff’s Department at (662) 285-6129 or your local 911 dispatch.