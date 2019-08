At 7:27 pm Attala Deputies, Kosciusko Police and The Mississippi Highway Patrol were notified to BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a blue 1996 Chevrolet pickup with a tag number of “CR1 141” . The BOLO was issued by Carroll County. They said that the vehicle was involved in a hit and run in their County. It was last seen traveling south on highway 35. If you see this vehicle you are urged to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 464-5221 or your local 911 dispatch.