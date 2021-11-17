BOLO issued for vehicle used in kidnapping

A “Be on the Lookout” alert has been issued for a vehicle that is believed to have been used in a kidnapping.

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the suspects driving the vehicle (pictured) are wanted in connection with aggravated kidnapping in Holmes County.

The vehicle is a white SUV with a Holmes County license plate.

Anyone who sees this vehicle, or has more information about the kidnapping, is asked to call the 911 or the Attala County Sheriff’s Office (662-289-5556).