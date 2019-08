At 7:40 am Carrol County issued a B.O.L.O for a beige 2006 Ford Fusion with a tag number of “CRA 2105” The vehicle was described as having dark tinted windows, a dent in the trunk and a thin blue line decal on the back window. The auto was said to have been taken from Carroll County. If seen you are urged to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 237-9283 or your local 911 dispatch.