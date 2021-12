The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department has issued a BOLO for a white Toyota Tundra truck driven by a Richard Dewayne Rash aka

Richard H Rash.

Rash is wanted in connection with a burglary in Montgomery County as well as burglaries in Lowdes, Neshoba & Newton counties.

If you come in contact with or if you see Richard Rash, you are urged to please call 911, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department 662.283.3343, or your local law enforcement agency.