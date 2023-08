The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO for Juquitta Keyontay Ferguson-Docher.

She is described as a 34-year-old black female. Ms. Ferguson-Docher drives a silver Chevrolet Malibu. The license plate is currently unknown

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.