BOLO – Missing Attala County Juvenile

Update (10/1/23 at 5 p.m.):

The vehicle that Isaiah Reeves was believed to have been driving has been recovered in Ethel. Isaiah is still missing. If you have knowledge of Reeves’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for 15-year-old Williams “Isaiah” Reeves. Reeves may be driving a black 2014 Ford Focus. The vehicle has no tag and has an oval sticker on the back glass that is cracked and faded.

Photos of Isaiah Reeves and the vehicle he could be driving are displayed below. If you see the vehicle or Isaiah, you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.