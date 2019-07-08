Bond denied for man held in slaying of pregnant woman

This Monday, July 1, 2019, photo provided by the Holmes County Sheriff's Department shows Terrence K. Sample, 33, taken in Lexington, Miss. Sample, charged with two counts of murder after a pregnant woman was killed days before her baby was due, was arrested Monday, hours after the body of 21-year-old Makayla Winston was found. (Holmes County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Update: Bond has been denied for a man charged with murder in the slaying of a Holmes County woman and her unborn child.

Yazoo County Justice Court Judge Bennie Warrington refused to set bond Wednesday for 33-year-old Terrence K. Sample. He is charged in the death of Makayla Winston, whose body was found earlier this week on a deserted road in Holmes County.

District Attorney Akille Malone-Oliver says a specially appointed judge considered the request because Sample is the son of Rosie Sample, who’s a justice court judge in Attala County.

The prosecutor says other judges knew the suspect’s mother.

Oliver says Sample is charged with two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping involving Winston and her unborn child.

Sample hasn’t entered a plea to the charges.

7-3: A Mississippi man is charged with two counts of murder after a pregnant woman was killed days before her baby was due.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says 33-year-old Terrence K. Sample was arrested Monday, hours after the body of 21-year-old Makayla Winston was found.

Mississippi is one of 38 states with a fetal homicide law. March says Sample is charged with kidnapping, capital murder for the baby’s death and murder for Winston’s death. It wasn’t clear whether Sample has an attorney.

March says Winston’s family describes Sample as her boyfriend, and investigators believe Sample also was romantically involved with another woman.

March says people saw Winston and Sample together Thursday night, a week before the baby’s due date. March says tests will show how and when she was killed. (AP)