Book featuring Kosciusko’s Landrum Field to release Aug. 19

A book highlighting historic Mississippi high school football stadiums, including Landrum Field, will release Aug. 19.

The book is called “Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals” and is being written by Nash Nunnery with award winning artist Marhsall Ramsey providing the illustrations for each stadium. Ramsey’s illustrations will also be available for purchase separately.



The book will debut at the Mississippi Book Festival.

During the festival, Nunnery will be part of an author’s panel which will be moderated by Ramsey.

Additionally, a website for the book is planned to go online later this month.

The book reflects on the history of high school football stadiums in Mississippi.

Over 40 stadiums are featured, with some, such as Philadelphia’s Harpole Stadium, dating as far back as 1920s.