This week’s news that Ivey Mechanical Company has merged with Comfort Systems USA has brought back some fond memories for Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell. He worked for the company when he was 19 years old. Bowell says, “It was Ivey by day and on the radio at night”. He says the company has been a “wonderful community partner for Kosciusko and central Mississippi for a very long time”. Boswell is wishing Ivey success on the merger.