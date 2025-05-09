Boswell Media Honored To Sponsor Attala FFA Chapter

(Brian Montgomery) It was a nice of reflection, “retirements”, and recognition at last night’s 2024-2025 Attala FFA Banquet, at the Old Town Station. For seniors, it meant “retirement” speeches and passing the torch to the younger members and motivating the junior chapters. Having Director Kenneth Georgia on B-MO in the MO’rning yesterday morning, there is still a lot to do before the end of the school year and some big shoes to fill for the remaining students.

The evening was entertaining with door prizes, emotional and delicious. The evening also included students, family members and sponsors being recognized for their support. Boswell Media was recognized with an award and was honored to support Mr. Georgia and the students of the chapter.