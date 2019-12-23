Boswell Media Listener Appreciation Party (video, photo gallery)

A packed house turned out at Jason’s Southern Table Friday night for the Boswell Media Listener Appreciation Party.

The evening was highlight by a performance from Wayward Jones, the 2019 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriters of the year. The duo performed their hits “Holding it Togther” and “I Ain’t Johnny.”

Keith Rice, 3rd place finisher in the Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year contest, also performed at the party. Rice sang his original Christmas song “One and Only Child” and a few other songs.

Thanks to everyone who came to join us to appreciated our listeners and to celebrate Christmas with us!