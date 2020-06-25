Boswell Media Miss Songwriter Of The Year Application Deadline Extended

Applications for the Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the year 2020 are available now at Breezynews.com and on Kicks96news.com. The deadline to enter is now Friday July 3.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, Aug. 15 in downtown Kosciusko.The top 15 finalists will perform their chosen song that night for a chance to win a weekend in Muscle Shoals, AL.

The winning song will be professionally recorded and produced at Wishbone Studio and then played on air across the Boswell Media family of stations.

For more information, call 662-289-1050.