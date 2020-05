2019 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Wayward Jones is coming to Kosciusko this summer.

The duo will headline the Summer Concert Series at Jason Niles Park on Thursday, June 25.

Prior to Wayward Jones, there will be a salute to the military with the annual Pops Concert.

The show will begin at 7:00 pm in the park amphitheater.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.