Boswell Media nominated for over 15 MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

Boswell Media’s radio, news, advertising, sports, social media, and online efforts from 2020 have been nominated for multiple Excellence in Broadcasting Awards from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters (MAB).

In total, the company earned 17 nominations over 13 different categories, with all three radio stations being represented.

Both Breezy 101 and Kicks96 are nominated for the Radio Station of the Year award.

The Breckfast Show on Breezy 101 is nominated for best Radio Morning Show and Breck Riley received a nomination for Radio Personality of the Year.

“Like it was for everyone, 2020 was a very tough year to work in the media business,” said Riley. “So the fact that our team earned so many nominations really shows the hard work and effort put in across all departments to make sure we still provided top quality content to our audience.”

Other radio entries nominated are a virtual Minute with the Mayor (Achievement), a news story on Leake Academy football winning the 4A state championship (Use of Sound and Sports Story), and a commercial campaign for Tom’s Fireworks (Commercial Announcement – over :30 seconds).

For online nominations, a video package on Kicks96News.com about the Leake Academy state football championship and the Virtual Meet the Whippets on BreezyNews.com are nominated in the Multimedia category and the @BreezyNews Twitter account garnered a nomination in Social Media.

The winners will be announced at the MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Banquet Saturday, June 26 at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.

“We are very proud of our team and their 17 nominations in the upcoming MAB Awards,” said Boswell Media President Johnny Boswell.” Our mission continues to be providing up to date news, information, and engaging content to the communities we serve. Thanks to our staff for making our broadcast and web products award winners.”

2020 Boswell Media MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Nominations:



Breezy 101 (WLIN-FM)

Kicks 96.7 (WCKK-FM)

Cruisin’ 98.7 (WKOZ-FM)