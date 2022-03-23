Boswell Media nominated for over 15 MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

Boswell Media’s radio, news, advertising, sports, social media, and online efforts from 2021 have been nominated for multiple Excellence in Broadcasting Awards from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters (MAB).

In total, the company earned 19 nominations over 13 different categories, with all three radio stations being represented.

BMO in the Morning on Kicks 96 is nominated for best Radio Morning Show and Breck Riley received a nomination for Radio Personality of the Year.

Other radio entries nominated are Breck Riley surprising a Google Classroom meeting and the WKOZ Drive-In Bluegrass Concert (Achievement), Newscasts and news coverage on Breezy 101 and Cruisin 98.3, a commercial campaign for Philadelphia Gun and Pawn and a Use of Sound nomination for a story on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

In sports categories, Phillip Palmertree earned a nomination for East Central CC play-by-play and Chris Davis is nominated for coverage of local softball teams winning state championships.

Both the @BreezyNews Twitter account and the Kicks96 Facebook page earned nominations in the Social Media category.

The winners will be announced at the MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Banquet Saturday, April 2 at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.

“My father and I are so proud of our excellent team and their 19 nominations in the upcoming Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Awards,” said Boswell Media General Manager Melissa Boswell Townsend. “As broadcasters, we are committed to provide up to date news, information, and engaging content to the communities we serve. We thank our staff for making our broadcast and web products award winning.”

2021 Boswell Media MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Nominations:



Breezy 101 (WLIN-FM)

Kicks 96.7 (WCKK-FM)

Cruisin’ 98.7 (WKOZ-FM)