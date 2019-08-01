Boswell Media Sports 2019 football broadcast lineup

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce another season covering high school and junior college football.

The Boswell Media Sports crew will air over 50 live broadcasts of Kosciusko, Leake Academy, Holmes Community College, and East Central Community College football this season.

Local football fans will be able to keep up with their favorite teams on-air and online.

Kosciusko Whippet football will once again air on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com and the Breezy 101 mobile app. Commentators Breck Riley and Phillip Palmertree will return for their fifth straight year to call the action for the Whippets.

Also back for another season on Breezy 101 will be Holmes Community College football. The Bulldogs will air on Thursdays with Josh West returning for his 12th season as the Voice of the Bulldogs.

Veteran broadcaster Melvin Wooten returns for his 17th year with Boswell Media Sports. Melvin will once again handle play-by-play commentary for the Leake Academy Rebels Friday nights on Kicks 96.7 and East Central Community College Thursdays on Cruisin 98.3. Palmertree will join Wooten as color analyst.

Additional color analysts for the 2018 season include Gilbert Barham (Leake Academy) and Cliff Barker (Holmes CC).

Durward Stanton also rejoins the broadcast team for his third year as the voice of the East Central Community College Friday Night Football on Cruisin 98.3.

Billy Steen, Boswell Media’s longest tenured employee, will return as senior producer in the Boswell Media Sports Studio.

The 2019 Boswell Media Sports broadcast schedule will begin Thursday, Aug. 22.

Boswell Media Sports Football broadcast information:

Kosciusko Football



Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Audio/Video Stream*: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app

Pre-game: TBD

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

Leake Academy Football



Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)

Audio Stream*: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App

Pre-game: TBD

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten

Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

ECCC Cruisin 98 Friday Night Football Game of the Week



Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)

Audio Stream: Cruisin 98 Mobile App

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Durward Stanton

Holmes CC Football



Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Audio stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Josh West

Color commentary: Cliff Barker

East Central CC Football

