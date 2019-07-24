Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: East Central Community College

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Boswell Media Sporst broadcasters Melvin Wooten and Breck Riley preview the upcoming season for the East Central Community College Warriors.
2019 East Central Community College Warriors Schedule:
Aug. 29 – vs Northwest Mississippi
Sept. 5 – vs Itawamba
Sept. 12 – at Southwest Mississippi
Sept. 19 – vs Pearl River
Sept. 26 – at East Mississippi
Oct. 3 – at Copiah-Lincoln
Oct. 10 – vs MS Gulf Coast
Oct. 17 – at Hinds
Oct. 24 – at Jones