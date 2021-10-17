Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 21:
East Central at Hinds
- Radio: 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com
- Pre-game: 6:00 pm
- Kickoff: 6300 pm
- Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
- Color Commentary: Paul Williams
Ms Delta at Holmes CC
- Radio: Breezy 101.1
- Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
- Pre-game: 2:30 pm
- Kickoff: 3:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Cliff Barker
Friday, Oct. 15:
NE Lauderdale at Kosciusko
- Radio: Breezy 101 (WLIN)
- Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 app
- Video Stream: Boswell Media YouTube channel
- Pre-Game: 6:15 pm
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman
Leake Academy at Lamar Academy
- Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin98news.com, Kicks 96 and/or Cruisin’ 98 mobile app
- Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel
- Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
- Color Commentary: TBD
**Pregame times are approximate.