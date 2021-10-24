Home » Attala » Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Posted on

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 28:

                                                  Coahoma at East Central

  • Radio: 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
  • Color Commentary: Paul Williams

 

 

Holmes CC at Northeast

  • Radio: Kicks 96.7
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96News.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Josh West
  • Color Commentary: Cliff Barker

 

 

 

KHS logo Louisville at Kosciusko

  • Radio: Breezy 101 (WLIN)
  • Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 app
  • Video Stream: Boswell Media YouTube channel
  • Pre-Game: 6:15 pm
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman

 

 

 

 

