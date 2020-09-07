Home » Attala » Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule

Friday, September 11

 Grenada at Kosciusko

  • Radio: Breezy 101 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 App
  • Pre-game: 6:20 pm
  • Kickoff 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

 

 

 

 

LeakeAcademyHartfield at Leake Academy

  • Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruising Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

**Pregame times are approximate.

 

