Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule
Friday, September 11
Grenada at Kosciusko
- Radio: Breezy 101 (WLIN-FM)
- Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 App
- Pre-game: 6:20 pm
- Kickoff 7:00 pm
- Play-by-play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree
Hartfield at Leake Academy
- Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruising Mobile App
- Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
- Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham
**Pregame times are approximate.