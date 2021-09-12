Home » Attala » Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 16:

                                                  Jones College at East Central CC

  • Radio: 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio/Video Stream: Kicks96news.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
  • Color Commentary: Paul Williams

 

 

Northwest at Holmes CC

  •  Radio: Breezy 101.1
  • Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Cliff Barker

 

 

Friday, Sept. 17:

KHS logoKosciusko at Choctaw County

  • Radio: Breezy 101 (WLIN)
  • Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 app
  • Pre-Game: 6:15 pm
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman

 

 

 

LeakeAcademyLeake Academy at Winston Academy

  • Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
  • Color Commentary: Jason Wilcox

**Pregame times are approximate.

