Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 16:
Jones College at East Central CC
- Radio: 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio/Video Stream: Kicks96news.com
- Pre-game: 6:00 pm
- Kickoff: 6:30 pm
- Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
- Color Commentary: Paul Williams
Northwest at Holmes CC
- Radio: Breezy 101.1
- Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
- Pre-game: 6:00 pm
- Kickoff: 6:30
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Cliff Barker
Friday, Sept. 17:
Kosciusko at Choctaw County
- Radio: Breezy 101 (WLIN)
- Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 app
- Pre-Game: 6:15 pm
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman
Leake Academy at Winston Academy
- Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
- Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
- Color Commentary: Jason Wilcox
**Pregame times are approximate.