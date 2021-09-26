Home » Attala » Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 30:

                                                  Pearl River at East Central

  • Radio: 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
  • Color Commentary: Paul Williams

 

 

Coahaoma at Holmes CC

  •  Radio: Breezy 101.1
  • Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Cliff Barker

 

 

Friday, Oct. 1:

KHS logoKosciusko at Choctaw Central

  • Radio: Breezy 101 (WLIN)
  • Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 app
  • Video Stream: Boswell Media YouTube channel
  • Pre-Game: 6:15 pm
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman

 

 

 

LeakeAcademyMadison St. Joe at Leake Academy

  • Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin98news.com, Kicks 96 and/or Cruisin’ 98 mobile app
  • Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel
  • Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
  • Color Commentary: TBD

**Pregame times are approximate.

