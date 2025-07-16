Boswell Media Sports Homerun Derby Scheduled for July 17

Boswell Media is hosting a community baseball and softball Home Run Derby.
It’s all happening Thursday, July 17 at Hugh Ellard Park in Kosciusko.
There will be 6 age groups, with a winner crowned in each group.
The cost is $10 per entrant.
Registration fees can be paid at Boswell Media Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm or at Hugh Ellard Park on the day of the event.
3 comments
Rod CrewJanuary 15, 2025 at 6:48 PM
Since Jim Blaine is sidelined with a knee injury, this contest is up for grabs.
Barri BondJanuary 16, 2025 at 11:08 AM
May be a huge turnout since Jim Blaine is out. No worries of anyone putting up as many as the defending CHAMPION
Greg ModdaxJanuary 17, 2025 at 11:06 AM
There is power, and then there is Jim Blaine power. He is man amongst boys once he has a Worth Bat in his hands.