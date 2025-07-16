Boswell Media Sports Homerun Derby Scheduled for July 17

Big Deals!
Boswell Media is hosting a community baseball and softball Home Run Derby.

It’s all happening Thursday, July 17 at Hugh Ellard Park in Kosciusko.

There will be 6 age groups, with a winner crowned in each group.

The cost is $10 per entrant.

Registration fees can be paid at Boswell Media Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm or at Hugh Ellard Park on the day of the event.

For more information or to register, click HERE.

  1. Rod Crew
    Rod Crew
    January 15, 2025 at 6:48 PM

    Since Jim Blaine is sidelined with a knee injury, this contest is up for grabs.

    Reply
    • Barri Bond
      Barri Bond
      January 16, 2025 at 11:08 AM

      May be a huge turnout since Jim Blaine is out. No worries of anyone putting up as many as the defending CHAMPION

      Reply
  2. Greg Moddax
    Greg Moddax
    January 17, 2025 at 11:06 AM

    There is power, and then there is Jim Blaine power. He is man amongst boys once he has a Worth Bat in his hands.

    Reply

