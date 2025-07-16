Boswell Media Sports Homerun Derby Scheduled for July 17

Boswell Media is hosting a community baseball and softball Home Run Derby.

It’s all happening Thursday, July 17 at Hugh Ellard Park in Kosciusko.

There will be 6 age groups, with a winner crowned in each group.

The cost is $10 per entrant.

Registration fees can be paid at Boswell Media Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm or at Hugh Ellard Park on the day of the event.

For more information or to register, click HERE.