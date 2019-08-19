Home » Local » Boswell Media Sports Weekly Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Weekly Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, August 22:

Whippets Yazoo County at Kosciusko

  • Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Video/Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app*
  • Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

Friday, August 23

LeakeAcademyLeake Academy at Winston Academy

  • Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

 

 

Union at Leake Central

  • Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin 98.3 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:45 pm
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Durward Stanton

 

 

**Pregame times are approximate.
*Video stream availability is dependent on weather and Wi-Fi capability

