Boswell Media Sports Weekly Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, August 22:

Yazoo County at Kosciusko



Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Video/Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app*

Pre-game: 6:20 pm**

Kickoff: 7:00 pm

Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

Friday, August 23

Leake Academy at Winston Academy



Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)

Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App

Pre-game: 6:30 pm**

Kickoff: 7:00 pm

Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten

Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

Union at Leake Central

Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)

Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin 98.3 Mobile App

Pre-game: 6:45 pm

Kickoff: 7:00 pm

Play-by-Play: Durward Stanton

**Pregame times are approximate.

*Video stream availability is dependent on weather and Wi-Fi capability