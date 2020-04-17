Boswell Media wins several Associated Press Awards

Winners of the 2019 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors contest were announced Friday.

Dozens of AP-member newspapers and TV and radio broadcasters in both states submitted entries in the contest that honors the best in journalism in 2019. Entries were judge by AP member stations from other states around the southeast.

The two-state competition, which received more than 1,200 entries, was conducted by the Louisiana-Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors and sponsored by Louisiana State University’s Manship School of Mass Communication.

This year’s banquet was planned for April 18 in Baton Rouge, LA, but was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Boswell Media brought home 3 first place, 4 second place, and 3 third place awards..

First place awards include Best Multimedia Story, Best Use of Sound, and Breck Riley won Best Radio Reporter for the third year in a row. Riley also served as board president for this year’s contest.

“I’m proud of our team for having another great turnout in this contest,” said Riley. “I also enjoyed my term leading the board of directors and helping plan and coordinate the awards .”

A complete list of winners can be found here.

The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative with 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States.

2019 Boswell Media Awards: