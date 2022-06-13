Boswell Media’s Anniversary Celebration: A message of thanks for General Manager Melissa Boswell-Townsend (Video)

HomeAttalaBoswell Media’s Anniversary Celebration: A message of thanks for General Manager Melissa Boswell-Townsend (Video)

B-MO in the MO’rning – On Friday, Boswell Media celebrated 3 generations of broadcasting excellence with a reunion that saw current and previous members of the Boswell Media Radio family celebrating both the company’s 60 yrs and station WKOZ’s 75 yrs of serving the communities of Central Mississippi. Boswell Media will celebrating this achievement all month long and General Manager Co-owner Melissa Boswell-Townsend reflects on the company’s legacy and shared some thanks with those who made and makes this possible.

 

A message from General Manager / Co-owner Melissa Boswell Townsend

