Boswell Media’s “Cruisin for a Cure” returns for 3rd year

Beginning October 1, Boswell Media and the American Cancer Society will once again be “Cruisin for a Cure.”

Cruisin for a Cure is a Boswell Media promotion to raise breast cancer awareness.

The CFC vehicle is a pink 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV provided by Frank Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Holt’s Body Shop.

Through Cruisin for a Cure, money is raised by having people give a donation to sign the CFC Tahoe. 100 percent of the money raised goes to the American Cancer Society.

If you would like to participate in Cruisin for a Cure, please contact Boswell Media at 662-289-1050.

Boswell Media would like to thank Franks Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Holt’s Body Shop for making Cruisin for a Cure possible.