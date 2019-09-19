Boswell Media’s “Cruisin for a Cure” returns for 3rd year

Beginning October 1, Boswell Media and the American Cancer Society will once again be “Cruisin for a Cure.”
Cruisin for a Cure is a Boswell Media promotion to raise breast cancer awareness.
The CFC vehicle is a pink 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV provided by Frank Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Holt’s Body Shop.
Through Cruisin for a Cure, money is raised by having people give a donation to sign the CFC Tahoe. 100 percent of the money raised goes to the American Cancer Society.
If you would like to participate in Cruisin for a Cure, please contact Boswell Media at 662-289-1050.
Boswell Media would like to thank Franks Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Holt’s Body Shop for making Cruisin for a Cure possible.