The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club will be hosting their first Senior Bingo Day.

The event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the club at 500 Knox Road from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

This is a free event that senior citizens in all surrounding areas are invited to attend.

For more information or to R.S.V.P for you or your group, contact staff member Stephanie Jackson.

She can be reached via the club at (662) 289-4252 or by cell (662) 739-8601.