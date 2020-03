The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko will begin distributing meals on Wednesday.

Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch meals will be available from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm Monday – Friday.

The meals will be for children ages 18 and under.

The meals can be picked up at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club located at 500 Knox Road in Kosciusko.

For more information, call 662-289-4252.