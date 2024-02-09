HomeAttalaBoys & Girls Club of Kosciusko-Attala County presents – A Night of Love 2.0

Boys & Girls Club of Kosciusko-Attala County presents – A Night of Love 2.0

A Night of Love 2.0 will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Kosciusko/Attala County on the evening of Saturday, February 10th.

There will be a live performance by Jay & Tha Shade Crew.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

General admission is $30 and VIP admission is $100.

The Boys & Girls Club is located at 500 Knox Rd. in Kosciusko.

For more information, email [email protected] or call/text 601-504-4410.

All proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Kosciusko-Attala County.

