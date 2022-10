The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko will host a Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat.

All the fun will be held Monday, Oct. 31 at the club on Knox Road from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

The club is currently accepting volunteers to work or to have their vehicle in the event.

If you would like to be involved, contact the club in person or by calling 662-289-4252.