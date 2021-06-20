Brandon Green named 2021 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

Brandon Green from Gulfport, MS has been named the 2021 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.

Green was one of thirteen finalists to perform Saturday night at The MAX in Meridian, where the contest was held.

Contestants competed for a chance to have their song professionally recorded at the famous Wishbone Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL.

Green won the 2021 Songwriter of the Year Competition with the song “Float.”

Muscle Shoals musician/historian and local “Shoals” icon Johnny Belew served as a judge for the contest for the fifth year in a row.

“I’ve been a part of a number of events like this and Boswell Media’s is one of the best,” Belew said. “They do such a great job of promoting it and getting great songwriters and judges.”

Other judges include pop/country singer Charlie Ross and legendary country music producer Marty Gamblin.

Newly crowned 2021 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Brandon Green will travel to Muscle Shoals to stay two nights at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, have his song professionally recorded at Wishbone Studios, and enjoy a tour of the famous Fame Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios. Green will also have a music video shot and produced by the Mississippi State University Department of Communications.

Second place winner, Zach Bridges from Pearl, MS won a recording session at The Governor’s Recording Studio at The MAX.

Third place winner, Emily White from Meridian, MS, won a media package/photography session from Boswell Media and Kimberly Charlotte Photography.

Additional award winners from the night included:

Frascogna Law Award: Brandon Green – A free publicity consultation with Katelyn Bailey Gay.

– A free publicity consultation with Katelyn Bailey Gay. Chance, Gay, and Cieglo People’s Choice Award: Jodie Ross from Louisville, MS – Performances at the Mississippi Hot Air Balloon Championship and The Guitar Academy (Kosciusko)



from Louisville, MS Performances at the Mississippi Hot Air Balloon Championship and The Guitar Academy (Kosciusko) DC Guitar Award: Zach Bridges – A guitar courtesy of DC Guitar.

“We are so excited about the partnership between Boswell Media and Muscle Shoals,’ said Boswell Media owner/producer Melissa Boswell Townsend. “The 2021 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year has been the biggest event in the competition’s five-year history and we are looking forward to an even bigger Mississippi Songwriter of the Year in 2022.”