Thursday, December 15, 2022

8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Fairground St when multiple callers reported a possible break-in at a residence there.

10:14 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kangaroo on Veterans Memorial Dr regarding damaged property caused by a vehicle.

12:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of China Wok on Hwy 12 E near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Dr. No injuries were reported.