Breaking and Entering, a Menacing Dog, and Other Disturbances in Attala on Monday

On Monday at 4:09 a.m., KPD received a report of a home breaking and entering in progress on Arrowhead Drive.

At 8:08 a.m., residents on west Jefferson Street reported that they were being menaced by a dog.

At 1:18 p.m., there was a report of a grass fire on Attala Road 5001. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a small fire and contained in less than fifteen minutes.

At 4:16 p.m., there was a report of an accident with injuries on Center Road, near the Leake County line, where a car had hit a tree. Arriving on scene, officers advised that there were moderate injuries, including lacerations, but not life-threatening. A patient was transported to Baptist Attala.

At 9:48 p.m., officers were requested to return to a residence on north Natchez Street for a repeating disturbance.