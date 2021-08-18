Breaking: Another Kosciusko school to go virtual

Another school in the Kosciusko School District is going virtual due to rising cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.

The district announced Wednesday that Middle Elementary will be on virtual learning for two weeks beginning Thursday.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey sent the following release:

This week we have had several positive cases involving both students and staff at Kosciusko Middle Elementary.

We now have three classes that have 3 positive cases.

We will follow the Mississippi Department of Health guidelines and move all KME classes to virtual learning beginning Thursday, August 19, 2021 and continuing through Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Students and staff will return to in person classes on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Students will need to sign into classes each day and receive instruction from their teachers during this

time.

Students and staff need to remain home during this time to reduce the spread of COVID and allow us to get back to school. If your student does become positive for COVID during this time, please notify one of our school nurses.

You can notify Sharon Carter at 662-516-2984 or Pam Robertson at 662-739-5370 if your student tests positive for COVID.

I encourage you to get vaccinated if you are eligible and help us get back to in person school.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to stop the spread of this virus and keep everyone as safe as possible.

Kosciusko High School has been on virtual learning this week and is scheduled to remain virtual through Friday, Aug. 27.