Breaking: Ethel High School to go virtual beginning Thursday

Another school in Attala County is moving to virtual learning.

Ethel High School announced Wednesday that it will begin virtual classes beginning Thursday.

The following message was released to media Wednesday afternoon:

“Ethel High School will be virtual only for the next two weeks due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

We will follow the Mississippi Department of Health guidelines and move all classes to virtual learning beginning Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Ethel High School will return to in person classes on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

All extracurricular activities and practices will be postponed until September 2.

Virtual learning only applies to Ethel High School. All other schools will continue as normal.”‘

Parents of students received the following message Wednesday afternoon:

This is the third school in Attala County to move to virtual learning. Kosciusko High School has been virtual all week and earlier today it was announced that Kosciusko Middle Elementary will begin virtual classes Thursday.