BREAKING: Gov. Reeves extends Mississippi’s “shelter-in-place” order for one week

Gov. Tate Reeves has extended Mississippi’s “shelter-in-place” order through April 27.

Reeves made the announcement during a press conference Friday morning.

The original order was set to expire Monday, April 20, but Reeves said that date is too early with the way coronavirus is still impacting the state.

Despite extended the order, beaches and lakes in Mississippi can open back up prior to April 27.

Additionally, non-essential retailers such as clothing stores and florists are allowed to reopen for drive-thru and curbside service.

Thursday night, President Trump announced guidelines for reopening parts of the country.

Many states have been setting dates to reopen by the beginning of May, while other have extended stay at home orders through mid May and June.