Gov. Reeves to host statewide virtual graduation and your student can be included

From The Desk Of Tate Reeves

Normally during this time of year, Mississippians across our great state would be joining together to celebrate a major milestone in their lives and that of their loved ones. But we are not in normal times.

Our 2020 graduates have worked hard for years and accomplished great things. They deserve every minute of celebration and to be recognized for their achievements. I am truly sorry that they will not get to walk across that stage as their families and friends cheer them on. I want to do what I can to brighten their day and help them celebrate.

This Saturday, May 16 at 10:00 AM, I will be hosting Mississippi’s first statewide graduation ceremony live on our Facebook page. It’s a small thing, but I hope this will help make this milestone special.

If you have a graduate who you think would like to have their name read during the ceremony, you can submit them at this form: forms.gle/ xsrDqtT484YsZZTj8

Congratulations to Mississippi’s Class of 2020! Stay safe, Mississippi.