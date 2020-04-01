BREAKING: Governor Reeves expected to order statewide “shelter-in-place” order

Per a report from Mississippi Today, Gov. Tate Reeves is planning to announce a statewide “shelter-in-place” order.

A press conference is planned for 3:30 pm today.

A press conference is planned for 3:30 pm today.

We will be making a major announcement regarding a new phase in Mississippi’s efforts to combat COVID-19 at 3:30. It will require all of us to adapt in order to save lives. Check your local news or follow on our Facebook page where we will live stream. God bless and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/jRu9wflQ9f

— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 1, 2020