Home » Local » BREAKING: Governor Reeves expected to order statewide “shelter-in-place” order

BREAKING: Governor Reeves expected to order statewide “shelter-in-place” order

PinterestLinkedin
breaking news
Posted on

Per a report from Mississippi Today, Gov. Tate Reeves is planning to announce a statewide “shelter-in-place” order.

A press conference is planned for 3:30 pm today.

We will air that press conference on all 3 Boswell Media radio stations: Breezy 101.1, Kicks 96.7, and Cruisin 98.3.

Submit a Comment