The Kosciusko School Board has delayed the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Classes will now begin Monday, Aug. 17.

The school board made that decision during a special called board meeting Thursday night.

Classes were scheduled to begin Friday, Aug. 7, but due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the state, the board made the decision to delay.

The district held a live video stream of the meeting.

