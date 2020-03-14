BREAKING: Kosciusko schools closing for a week due to Coronavirus concerns

The Kosciusko School District has announced that it will extend spring break for an additional week due to Coronavirus concerns.

Here’s the announcement from Superintendent Billy Ellzey

“Good evening parents, based on governor recommendations and due to the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the Coronavirus the Kosciusko School District will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday March 20.

This will give us a chance to meet with our local health and emergency management officials to determine the best and safest course of action moving forward.

We will make a follow up announcement as soon as we have more information. We ask that you remain patient and understanding in this situation as we make decisions to keep students, staff and our community safe during this time. Thank you for all you do to support our schools.”