Breaking News: Dolly Parton Ticket Info Released on B-MO in the MO’rning!

(Brian Montgomery) The long wait is officially over. Buck Alman, the General Manager and Director of The Ellis Theatre at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music joined the show this morning to announce both ticket prices, show information and times for the legendary Dolly Parton’s benefit concert.

First there will be TWO shows on Saturday August 26th. The first show will be at 3pm, the second will be at 7pm. A total of a little over a thousand tickets will be available for the shows with prices ranging from $350 to $3,500 for front row seats. Tickets will go on sale TUESDAY August 8th at 9am at congressofcountrymusic.org with links for ticket purchase, and additional links on their Facebook page which is available by clicking here.

Now with their commitment to community and the desire of so many to have the chance to see the legendary icon, there will also be a “Parton Party” outdoors featuring a LIVE broadcast from the show indoors on a “Dollytron” which will be shown on a 24×20 giant screen. The area will feature giant tents, vendors, food trucks, a live broadcast on Kicks 96 from 1pm to 3pm with Brian Montgomery as your host and a few surprises as well. Tickets for the outdoor area will be good for BOTH shows and are only $35. The outdoor tickets will also be on sale Tuesday August 8th at 9am.