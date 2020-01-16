Update: Suspect in custody after firing shots and attempting to pull over driver in Attala County

Update: Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the suspect is in custody.

No further details were given.

12:35 pm: Someone is attempting to pull over vehicles in Attala County.

Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the vehicle is a silver four-door sedan with tinted windows and what appears to be an out of state license plate.

Townsend said the vehicle pulled over someone in Hesterville north of Kosciusko and that the suspect fired shots. Townsend said the suspect was also involved in a separate incident in Kosciusko.

As of this report, the suspect has not been found.

The driver of the vehicle should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Townsend said for drivers to not pull over for any vehicles that do not have blue lights or official law enforcement markings.

If you have seen the vehicle, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556 or dial 911.