Update: Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the suspect is in custody.
No further details were given.
12:35 pm: Someone is attempting to pull over vehicles in Attala County.
Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the vehicle is a silver four-door sedan with tinted windows and what appears to be an out of state license plate.
Townsend said the vehicle pulled over someone in Hesterville north of Kosciusko and that the suspect fired shots. Townsend said the suspect was also involved in a separate incident in Kosciusko.
As of this report, the suspect has not been found.
The driver of the vehicle should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Townsend said for drivers to not pull over for any vehicles that do not have blue lights or official law enforcement markings.
If you have seen the vehicle, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556 or dial 911.
11 thoughts on “Update: Suspect in custody after firing shots and attempting to pull over driver in Attala County”
Nana says:
Good grief! What’s wrong with people?
Anonymous says:
Considering the fact that I live here I bout to leave this crazy place
Ty says:
Good job KPD in attala county sheriff department show this guy we don’t play that in attala county.
Samgrimes says:
Great job to the law enforcement
DATDADOO says:
So as I ate my sandwich on 35N, I noticed 10+ blue lights go buy… I then recieved a txt from my supervisor “gunman on the loose grey car”. I turned pale with fear and drove to a safe locked work space. As I ate my cheetos, scrolled threw breezy news app and called the wife… the fear slowly went away as I remembered all the different law enforcement vehicles screaming pass me to catch this active shooter and they did!
Thank yall ALL!!!
Unknown says:
Did they catch them
Good Citizen says:
Another reason that unmarked cars should be illegal
Lance says:
Yes, read update above.
Ronnie cotton says:
This sounds just like the car that was acting like they were trying to stop me one night on way home from work. I was 35 north almost in Kosciusko when I came up on this car going real slow so I went to pass him and they tried to keep me from passing. I thought they were just being a butthole to me so when I did get around I sped off til they couldn’t see me and turned off and went back roads home. Few years back when someone was impersonating a cop they had tried to pull me over and when I reported it nothing was done. 6 other people were stopped by same car before they really searched for it.
Gladys Terry says:
Dang, so glad he was caught!!
Kaprena hanna says:
That same silver car blew at us by daylight donuts crossing through the red light they then turned on second Avenueslow down as if they were watching us..by this time our light was green we went towards sunflower and made a stop down from it …by the time we headed back down twelve passing Adam grocery a police vehicle was flying through traffic … this is so scary I hope they catch whoever it was..