Breaking: Pearl River Resort Casinos Reopening

CHOCTAW, MS (JULY 31, 2020) – Pearl River Resort, owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI), today announced plans for the phased reopening of its Bok Homa Casino and Golden Moon Hotel & Casino properties. Bok Homa Casino located in Sandersville, MS will reopen on Friday, August 7 at Noon and Golden Moon Hotel & Casino will reopen to the public on Friday, August 14 at Noon. The reopening date for the Silver Star Casino property has not yet been set.

After over four months of closure, we are excited to welcome our Guests back and look forward to safely providing them with outstanding service and a comfortable gaming experience,” said William “Sonny” Johnson, President and CEO of Pearl River Resort. “The health and safety of our Associates, Guests and Tribal community remains our top priority.”

The Casinos will continue to follow rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols and will implement the following:

Guests are asked to adhere to social distancing protocols while waiting to enter.

Thermal cameras will conduct automatic noninvasive temperature scans at all Guest and Associate entrances. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter.

Installing a top-of-the-line UV lighting technology system to filter and clean the air as it circulates throughout the casinos.

Will utilize advanced UV technology on the handrails of the escalators and sky-bridge walkways to continuously disinfect as they rotate.

Will utilize chip cleaning machines to clean and disinfect gaming chips at all table games.

During designated times, sections of the gaming floor will be closed to allow for cleaning. Electrostatic spraying technology will be used to dispense the appropriate sanitizers and disinfectants in a spray mist to wrap around and evenly coat surfaces for a more complete clean.

All Guests and Associates will be required to wear a mask or other face covering during their visit.

Temporarily, no smoking will be permitted within the casinos; designated smoking areas are located outside of the buildings.

Social distancing protocols are in place throughout the facility.

Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrances and throughout the facility.

Some service offerings may be limited or unavailable to help maintain safe social distancing and health and safety guidelines.

ABOUT PEARL RIVER RESORT

Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort is the South’s premier resort destination. Pearl River Resort’s portfolio of assets includes Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park located in Choctaw, Mississippi and Bok Homa Casino located in Sandersville, MS.

The Silver Star and Golden Moon Casinos feature a variety of gaming options, hotel rooms, dining options, retail offerings, conference facilities, live entertainment and a full service spa. Pearl River Resort also offers a gaming floor with the latest first-in-state slot machines, elevated poker room, remodeled hotel rooms, a stunning video wall, refreshed buffet, updated promenade, and more. Also featured is Dancing Rabbit Golf Club with two championship golf courses and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. Bok Homa Casino features a variety of popular slot machines, exciting table games, an event center, Sportsbook operations and a fabulous quick serve eatery.

###